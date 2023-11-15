Discover The World Of Mapledex: A Comprehensive Guide

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Mapledex is a global fintech group that offers an array of trading products to traders worldwide. Founded in 2008, the trading platform has gained global popularity for its user-friendly interface and intuitive design. Traders can quickly access a wide range of financial instruments and manage their portfolios effortlessly on the platform.

In FY 2022, Mapledex gained initial access to a new and promising market in Japan through the completion of an acquisition of EZ Invest Securities, a regulated entity. As a result, the company will be able to tap into the substantial Japanese trading market and utilize its technological capabilities and financial strength to establish a strong market position locally. The broker is aggressively focusing on increasing its global footprint. Recently, it obtained a license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) after entering Japan. Furthermore

“We are in an extremely exciting strategic and commercial position, with multiple potential growth opportunities available, particularly in Japan. the futures market, which will continue to drive our growth as a global multi-asset fintech group,” Mpledex.“With further organic investments and targeted acquisitions, we are confident that Mapledex remains well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth over the medium to long term.”

Mapledex Trading Volumes

Mapledex has seen an impressive surge in its trading volume. According to reports released by the company, the Group generated total revenue in FY2022 of $832.6 million, representing a 16% increase year-on-year (FY 2021: $718.7 million), including revenue of $126.7 million in Q4 2022 (Q4 2021: $161.1 million), with over 294,000 new customers joining during this period.

It's worth noting that while high trading volumes are generally viewed positively by investors and analysts alike, there are also concerns about potential risks associated with such activity. High levels of volatility can lead to significant losses if not managed correctly. Despite these risks, however, it seems that Mapledex continues on an upward trajectory when it comes to its overall performance and growth prospects within the industry.

With over 12 million registered customers on its platforms since inception, Mapledex's customer base growth is a testament to its success. The company's ability to attract and retain customers can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, Mapledex offers an intuitive and user-friendly trading experience that caters to both novice and experienced traders. Its advanced trading tools allow users to trade CFDs (Contracts for Difference) on various financial instruments such as stocks, commodities, forex pairs, and cryptocurrencies.

Mapledex provides excellent customer support services through multiple channels including email support, a live chat facility within the platform itself, or via phone calls. This helps in resolving any issues faced by users quickly thereby improving their overall experience with the platform.

All these factors have contributed significantly towards driving the customer base growth for Mapledex over time. As more people discover this reliable online trading platform offering high-quality services at affordable prices coupled with great customer service, it's no wonder why they continue flocking there.