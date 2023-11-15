ADA University Participates In International Education Fair In Mumbai

(MENAFN- AzerNews) ADA University continues its activities in the direction of internationalisation.

After participating in the International Education Fair held in Delhi last year, this year ADA University visited the International Education Fair held in Mumbai, India. At the exhibition organised at the St Mumbai Hotel, ADA University represented Azerbaijan along with about 30 leading higher education institutions from fifteen different countries, including Finland, Germany, Switzerland, Great Britain, and the United States. More than five thousand local students, parents, and education specialists have registered to participate in the International Education Fair.

The delegation of ADA University - Shafaq Mehraliyeva, director of the Communication and Digital Media program, and Laman Huseynli, an employee of the Student Admission and Registration Department-noted the high interest of Indian students and their parents in Azerbaijan University. According to them, Mumbai currently knows Azerbaijan more as a tourist destination. The presence of a world-class higher education institution such as ADA University in Baku and the conditions created here for local young people were a surprise for them. In particular, parents were inclined to send their children to study in Azerbaijan, where they have cultural similarities. Among the 15 bachelor's and 10 master's degrees currently offered at ADA, International Education Fair attendees reported a preference for majors related to information technology and engineering, as well as public administration. In the ADA corner of the exhibition, Indian students got acquainted with the brochures about the Alimardan Bey Topchubashov International Scholarship program offered by the university for foreign students and expressed their desire to visit the country by taking advantage of the direct flights between India and Azerbaijan.

As part of a business trip to India, the delegation of ADA University held meetings in local schools and higher education institutions and held discussions with representatives of the diplomatic corps operating in Mumbai.