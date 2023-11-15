ADA University Participates In International Education Fair In Mumbai

(MENAFN- AzerNews) ADA University continues its activities in the direction of
internationalisation.
According to Azernews, after participating in the International
Education Fair held in Delhi last year, this year ADA University
visited the International Education Fair held in Mumbai, India. At
the exhibition organised at the St Mumbai Hotel, ADA
University represented Azerbaijan along with about 30 leading
higher education institutions from fifteen different countries,
including Finland, Germany, Switzerland, Great Britain, and the
United States. More than five thousand local students, parents, and
education specialists have registered to participate in the
International Education Fair.
The delegation of ADA University - Shafaq Mehraliyeva, director
of the Communication and Digital Media program, and Laman Huseynli,
an employee of the Student Admission and Registration
Department-noted the high interest of Indian students and their
parents in Azerbaijan University. According to them, Mumbai
currently knows Azerbaijan more as a tourist destination. The
presence of a world-class higher education institution such as ADA
University in Baku and the conditions created here for local young
people were a surprise for them. In particular, parents were
inclined to send their children to study in Azerbaijan, where they
have cultural similarities. Among the 15 bachelor's and 10 master's
degrees currently offered at ADA, International Education Fair
attendees reported a preference for majors related to information
technology and engineering, as well as public administration. In
the ADA corner of the exhibition, Indian students got acquainted
with the brochures about the Alimardan Bey Topchubashov
International Scholarship program offered by the university for
foreign students and expressed their desire to visit the country by
taking advantage of the direct flights between India and
Azerbaijan.
As part of a business trip to India, the delegation of ADA
University held meetings in local schools and higher education
institutions and held discussions with representatives of the
diplomatic corps operating in Mumbai.
MENAFN15112023000195011045ID1107430178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.