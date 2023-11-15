Army Chief, British Ambassador Talk Military Cooperation

Amman, November 15 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, and the British Ambassador to Jordan, Bridget Brind, discussed Wednesday, in Amman, military cooperation and tie.The talks focused on regional and international developments and challenges to uphold security and stability.

