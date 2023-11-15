Egypt, France Talk Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, November 15 (Petra) -- President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, Wednesday discussed avoiding a widening circle of conflict and escalation in the region.The official spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, stated that the discussions focused on the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and regional developments.Fahmy said that the Egyptian President highlighted Egypt's efforts to secure a ceasefire in the besieged enclave and allow humanitarian aid to the embattled Palestinians, adding that Egypt has been receiving injured Palestinians and evacuating foreign nationals.Lecornu praised Egypt's role in maintaining regional security and stability.