Trade Ministry Reviews Progress In Implementing National Export Strategy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -National Executive Committee for National Export Strategy for 2023-2025 at Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply discussed progress in carrying out activities of the strategy's executive plan and priorities for the coming year.During the committee's fourth periodic meeting, which was chaired by the ministry's Secretary General, Dana Zoubi, heads of the technical teams highlighted the latest developments aimed to implement a slew of export activities in the export fields.Future steps primarily aim to organize participation in global exhibitions, preparing and publishing studies on products destined for specific markets, as well as technical support and training programs for international participation for a number of Jordanian companies and service providers, according to a ministry statement.Additionally, launch of Export Acceleration Program for Goods was announced, which would be implemented in cooperation with Jordan Exports in two phases at a total cost of up to JD5 million over two years for small and medium enterprises (SME).The first phase seeks to provide support to 150 establishments at a total cost of JD2.4 million, while during the second phase, implementation of the export plan of industrial entities in the targeted markets will see assistance extended to 50 establishments worth JD2.6 million, the statement said.Also, the Export Promotion Program for the Kingdom's consulting services sector was also launched, which is scheduled to be implemented in cooperation with Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) and Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), targeting 30 establishments over a 2-year period.