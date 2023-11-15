Palestinian President, US Senior Official Talk Ending Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, November 15 (Petra) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the coordinator for Middle East affairs at the US National Security Council, Brett McGurk, Wednesday discussed efforts to end the Israeli war on Gaza.Abbas said the US must pressure Israel to stop the ongoing war against the Palestinian people, accelerate the introduction of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave and stop the attacks of the occupation forces and Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.He rejected displacing Palestinians from besieged Gaza or the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, noting the "need" for urgent intervention to release Palestinian funds held by Israel.He added, "There is no security or military solution for the Gaza Strip. The Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian state, and it is not possible to accept or deal with the plans of the occupation authorities to separate Gaza."