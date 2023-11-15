Cabinet Issues Slew Of Decisions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Wednesday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, approved instructions issued by the Committee on Medicinal Plants and begin procedures for issuing them in accordance with the rules in force.Under the new decision, instructions to import plants for medical, pharmaceutical, scientific, or legitimate industrial purposes for 2023 are approved.Additionally, the decision highlighted instructions for growing and harvesting plants for medical, pharmaceutical, scientific, or legitimate industrial purposes for 2023 and related transformational operations to extract raw materials and manufacture their derivatives for the target goals.The governments' guidelines highlighted ways to export medicinal plants, their seeds, or seedlings, or extracted raw materials, or derivatives manufactured for medical, pharmaceutical, or scientific purposes, or for legitimate industrial purposes, for 2023.The Cabinet also endorsed the committee's recommendations for identifying plants types for goals set by the government's new decision, approving places for their cultivation, accrediting testing laboratories and adopting a schedule of fees to grant related licenses.Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers decided to approve recommendations of the Settlement and Reconciliation Committee to settle 565 outstanding cases between taxpayers and companies and Income and Sales Tax Department.