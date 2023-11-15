House Approves 2022 Professional Work Regulation Law

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -Lower House on Wednesday approved by a majority a draft law amending 2022 Professional Work Regulation Law.During a session, headed by House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, and in the presence of Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, and Cabinet members, the latest developments on Israel's heinous aggression on Gaza Strip were also discussed.On November 9, the House Labor, Social Development and Population Committee approved the bill, which aims to streamline procedures for citizens to contribute to organizing professional shops, in addition to enabling the Ministry of Labor to carry out its tasks under this law, to be in line with its roles and capabilities.During the session, the representatives discussed the 1st and 2nd Articles of the Real Estate Sale Tax Law, which was approved by the House Economy and Investment Committee on November 8.This bill's mandating reasons seek to stimulate investment in the Kingdom's real estate sector by reducing the real estate sale tax rate to 3% instead of 4% and would enable Department of Lands and Survey (DLS) to refund the real estate sale tax collected for incomplete transactions to avoid judicial claims for its refund.