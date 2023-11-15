FIFA+ To Stream All Confederation Of African Football (CAF) Qualifiers For The FIFA World Cup 26™

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



First two matchdays of CAF qualifying will be played from 15 to 21 November; All matches will be streamed on FIFA+; Find out below which countries the matches will be available in.

Africa's qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 26 kick off on Wednesday 15 November and you'll be able to watch them all live on FIFA+.

Nine African teams are guaranteed to compete at the World Cup. Another will participate in the FIFA Play-off Tournament as the global showpiece will host 48 teams for the first time ever.

Everything you need to know about African qualifying )

Where to watch the CAF qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 26

You will be able to watch all Matchday 1 African qualifiers on FIFA+ with English commentary from anywhere in the world, with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, sub-Saharan Africa*, India and Portugal.

* It will be possible to follow the matches live in sub-Saharan Africa in the following countries: Benin, Burundi, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Sao Tome e Principe, Seychelles, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Highlights of all the matches will also be available on FIFA+ worldwide.

Where can I watch FIFA+ content? ( )

CAF qualifiers schedule

Click on the links for each match to go to the streaming page. (all kick-off times local)

Matchday 1

15 November

Equatorial Guinea v Namibia (Group H) | 1400 | Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Rwanda v Zimbabwe (Group C) | 1500 | Butare, Rwanda

Congo DR v Mauritania (Group C) | 1500 | Kinshasa, Congo DR

Ethiopia v Sierra Leone (Group A) | 2000 | El Jadida, Morocco

16 November

Botswana v Mozambique (Group G) | 1500 | Francistown, Botswana

Burundi v The Gambia (Group F) | 1600 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Gabon v Kenya (Group F) | 1700 | Franceville, Gabon

Nigeria v Lesotho (Group C) | 1700 | Uyo, Nigeria

Algeria v Somalia (Group G) | 1700 | Baraki, Algeria

Cape Verde v Angola (Group D) | 1800 | Praia, Cape Verde

Egypt v Djibouti (Group A) | 1800 | Cairo, Egypt

Sudan v Togo (Group B) | 1800 | Benina, Libya

17 November

Guinea v Uganda (Group G) | 1400 | Berkane, Morocco

Eswatini v Libya (Group D) | 1500 | Nelspruit, South Africa

Liberia v Malawi (Group H) | 1600 | Paynesville, Liberia

Ghana v Madagascar (Group I) | 1600 | Kumasi, Ghana

Comoros v Central African Republic (Group I) | 1600 | Moroni, Comoros

Zambia v Congo (Group E) | 1800 | Ndola, Zambia

Côte d'Ivoire v Seychelles (Group F) | 1900 | Ebimpe, Côte d'Ivoire

Mali v Chad (Group I) | 1900 | Bamako, Mali

Tunisia v Sao Tome e Principe (Group H) | 2000 | Rades, Tunisia

Cameroon v Mauritius (Group D) | 2000 | Douala, Cameroon

Burkina Faso v Guinea Bissau (Group A) | 2000 | Marrakesh, Morocco

18 November

South Africa v Benin (Group C) | 1500 | Durban, South Africa

Niger v Tanzania (Group E) | 1700 | Marrakesh, Morocco

Senegal v South Sudan (Group B) | 1900 | Diamniadio, Senegal

Matchday 2

19 November

Zimbabwe v Nigeria ( ) (Group C) | 1500 | Butare, Rwanda

Mozambique v Algeria (Group G) | 1500 | Maputo, Mozambique

Burundi v Gabon (Group F) | 1600 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Sierra Leone v Egypt (Group A) | 1600 | Paynesville, Liberia

Sudan v Congo DR (Group B) | 1800 | Benina, Libya

20 November

Djibouti v Guinea Bissau (Group A) | 1500 | Cairo, Egypt

Liberia v Equatorial Guinea (Group H) | 1600 | Paynesville, Liberia

Seychelles v Kenya (Group F) | 1900 | Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

The Gambia v Côte d'Ivoire (Group F) | 1900 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Mali v Central African Republic (Group I) | 1900 | Bamako, Mali

Chad v Madagascar ( ) (Group I) | 2000 | Oujda, Morocco

21 November

Somalia v Uganda (Group G) | 1400 | Berkane, Morocco

Botswana v Guinea (Group G) | 1500 | Francistown, Botswana

Malawi v Tunisia (Group H) | 1500 | Lilongwe, Malawi

Eswatini v Cape Verde (Group D) | 1500 | Nelspruit, South Africa

Rwanda v South Africa (Group C) | 1500 | Butare, Rwanda

Lesotho v Benin (Group C) | 1500 | Durban, South Africa

South Sudan v Mauritania (Group B) | 1600 | Diamniadio, Senegal

Togo v Senegal (Group B) | 1600 | Lome, Togo

Sao Tome e Principe v Namibia ( ) (Group H) | 1700 | Agadir, Morocco

Libya v Cameroon (Group D) | 1800 | Benina, Libya

Comoros v Ghana ( ) (Group I) | 1900 | Moroni, Comoros

Niger v Zambia (Group E) | 2000 | Marrakesh, Morocco

Mauritius v Angola (Group D) | 2000 | Saint Pierre, Mauritius

Ethiopia v Burkina Faso (Group A) | 2000 | El Jadida, Morocco

Tanzania v Morocco (Group E) | 2200 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Live streaming on FIFA+

During this international break, FIFA+ will be your point of reference for World Cup 2026 streaming, with all the African qualifiers and the CONMEBOL qualifier between Bolivia and Peru.

CAF schedule



15-21 November, 2023: 1st and 2nd matchdays

3-11 June, 2024: 3rd and 4th matchdays

17-25 March, 2025: 5th and 6th matchdays

1-9 September, 2025: 7th and 8th matchdays

6-14 October, 2025: 9th and 10th matchdays 10-18 November, 2025: CAF play-off tournament

