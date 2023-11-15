FIFA+ To Stream All Confederation Of African Football (CAF) Qualifiers For The FIFA World Cup 26™

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
First two matchdays of CAF qualifying will be played from 15 to 21 November; All matches will be streamed on FIFA+; Find out below which countries the matches will be available in.
Africa's qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 26 kick off on Wednesday 15 November and you'll be able to watch them all live on FIFA+.
Nine African teams are guaranteed to compete at the World Cup. Another will participate in the FIFA Play-off Tournament as the global showpiece will host 48 teams for the first time ever.
Everything you need to know about African qualifying )
Where to watch the CAF qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 26
You will be able to watch all Matchday 1 African qualifiers on FIFA+ with English commentary from anywhere in the world, with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, sub-Saharan Africa*, India and Portugal.
* It will be possible to follow the matches live in sub-Saharan Africa in the following countries: Benin, Burundi, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Sao Tome e Principe, Seychelles, Uganda and Zimbabwe.
Highlights of all the matches will also be available on FIFA+ worldwide.
Where can I watch FIFA+ content? ( )
CAF qualifiers schedule
Click on the links for each match to go to the streaming page. (all kick-off times local)
Matchday 1
15 November
Equatorial Guinea v Namibia (Group H) | 1400 | Malabo, Equatorial Guinea
Rwanda v Zimbabwe (Group C) | 1500 | Butare, Rwanda
Congo DR v Mauritania (Group C) | 1500 | Kinshasa, Congo DR
Ethiopia v Sierra Leone (Group A) | 2000 | El Jadida, Morocco
16 November
Botswana v Mozambique (Group G) | 1500 | Francistown, Botswana
Burundi v The Gambia (Group F) | 1600 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania
Gabon v Kenya (Group F) | 1700 | Franceville, Gabon
Nigeria v Lesotho (Group C) | 1700 | Uyo, Nigeria
Algeria v Somalia (Group G) | 1700 | Baraki, Algeria
Cape Verde v Angola (Group D) | 1800 | Praia, Cape Verde
Egypt v Djibouti (Group A) | 1800 | Cairo, Egypt
Sudan v Togo (Group B) | 1800 | Benina, Libya
17 November
Guinea v Uganda (Group G) | 1400 | Berkane, Morocco
Eswatini v Libya (Group D) | 1500 | Nelspruit, South Africa
Liberia v Malawi (Group H) | 1600 | Paynesville, Liberia
Ghana v Madagascar (Group I) | 1600 | Kumasi, Ghana
Comoros v Central African Republic (Group I) | 1600 | Moroni, Comoros
Zambia v Congo (Group E) | 1800 | Ndola, Zambia
Côte d'Ivoire v Seychelles (Group F) | 1900 | Ebimpe, Côte d'Ivoire
Mali v Chad (Group I) | 1900 | Bamako, Mali
Tunisia v Sao Tome e Principe (Group H) | 2000 | Rades, Tunisia
Cameroon v Mauritius (Group D) | 2000 | Douala, Cameroon
Burkina Faso v Guinea Bissau (Group A) | 2000 | Marrakesh, Morocco
18 November
South Africa v Benin (Group C) | 1500 | Durban, South Africa
Niger v Tanzania (Group E) | 1700 | Marrakesh, Morocco
Senegal v South Sudan (Group B) | 1900 | Diamniadio, Senegal
Matchday 2
19 November
Zimbabwe v Nigeria ( ) (Group C) | 1500 | Butare, Rwanda
Mozambique v Algeria (Group G) | 1500 | Maputo, Mozambique
Burundi v Gabon (Group F) | 1600 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania
Sierra Leone v Egypt (Group A) | 1600 | Paynesville, Liberia
Sudan v Congo DR (Group B) | 1800 | Benina, Libya
20 November
Djibouti v Guinea Bissau (Group A) | 1500 | Cairo, Egypt
Liberia v Equatorial Guinea (Group H) | 1600 | Paynesville, Liberia
Seychelles v Kenya (Group F) | 1900 | Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
The Gambia v Côte d'Ivoire (Group F) | 1900 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania
Mali v Central African Republic (Group I) | 1900 | Bamako, Mali
Chad v Madagascar ( ) (Group I) | 2000 | Oujda, Morocco
21 November
Somalia v Uganda (Group G) | 1400 | Berkane, Morocco
Botswana v Guinea (Group G) | 1500 | Francistown, Botswana
Malawi v Tunisia (Group H) | 1500 | Lilongwe, Malawi
Eswatini v Cape Verde (Group D) | 1500 | Nelspruit, South Africa
Rwanda v South Africa (Group C) | 1500 | Butare, Rwanda
Lesotho v Benin (Group C) | 1500 | Durban, South Africa
South Sudan v Mauritania (Group B) | 1600 | Diamniadio, Senegal
Togo v Senegal (Group B) | 1600 | Lome, Togo
Sao Tome e Principe v Namibia ( ) (Group H) | 1700 | Agadir, Morocco
Libya v Cameroon (Group D) | 1800 | Benina, Libya
Comoros v Ghana ( ) (Group I) | 1900 | Moroni, Comoros
Niger v Zambia (Group E) | 2000 | Marrakesh, Morocco
Mauritius v Angola (Group D) | 2000 | Saint Pierre, Mauritius
Ethiopia v Burkina Faso (Group A) | 2000 | El Jadida, Morocco
Tanzania v Morocco (Group E) | 2200 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania
Live streaming on FIFA+
During this international break, FIFA+ will be your point of reference for World Cup 2026 streaming, with all the African qualifiers and the CONMEBOL qualifier between Bolivia and Peru.
CAF schedule
15-21 November, 2023: 1st and 2nd matchdays 3-11 June, 2024: 3rd and 4th matchdays 17-25 March, 2025: 5th and 6th matchdays 1-9 September, 2025: 7th and 8th matchdays 6-14 October, 2025: 9th and 10th matchdays 10-18 November, 2025: CAF play-off tournament
