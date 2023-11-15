Odisha Pavilion Unveiled At India International Trade Fair 2023 Amidst Festive Fervour

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 14, 2023: At the 42nd edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF-2023), Odisha, the Indian state known as the Land of the Rising Sun, unveiled its pavilion at the India International Trade Fair 2023 in New Delhi. The pavilion, inaugurated by Shri Ashok Chandra Panda, Honourable Minister of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Public Enterprises and Science & Technology, Government of Odisha, in the august presence of Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh (IAS, Principal Secretary, Information & Public Relations Department, Government of Odisha) and Shri Ravi Kant (IPS, Resident Commissioner, Government of Odisha) and other dignitaries and officials.



This year's exhibition is especially significant as it features a strong representation from tribal groups. A major highlight is the active participation of women who are at the forefront of the entire production process. In line with the Mission Shakti initiative, the pavilion emphasizes women's empowerment, showcasing the state's commitment to gender equality and the central role of women in driving economic growth.



The India International Trade Fair is one of the biggest and most prestigious trade fairs in the country, attracting thousands of domestic and foreign exhibitors to showcase their unique products, services, and initiatives. Organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the 42nd edition of the IITF is scheduled between November 14th and 27th, 2023 under the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: United by Trade".



Embracing the theme, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: United by Trade," the Odisha pavilion embodies the spirit of 'Unity through Trade.' This underscores the state's commitment to fostering a collaborative environment where trade serves as a bridge between diverse cultures and communities, including the representation of tribal groups at the fair.



While briefing about major attractions of Odisha's pavilion this year, Shri Ashok Chandra Panda, said, "Odisha is an attractive destination for tourists, sportspeople, students seeking higher education, people seeking quality healthcare, entrepreneurs, and investors. At IITF-2023, the Odisha pavilion will showcase local products made by rural women artisans, in line with Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik's vision to empower women and rural entrepreneurs."



Approximately a million visitors visit the fair during Business Days and General Days. Around 29 states and union territories, 15 countries, various ministries of the central government, and hundreds of corporations, agencies, and private players from different sectors are going to make IITF-2023 one of the most holistic global trade exhibitions of the year.



"Visitors will also have the opportunity to have a detailed look at brick-coloured terracotta artefact models, reflecting India's rural culture. This year, the state pavilion will showcase 24 stalls, including famous handloom outlets and government departments," Shri Chandra added.



Adding to the visitor experience, the pavilion will include live demonstrations of Odisha's renowned products. Artisans will provide visitors with an insight into the intricate process of transforming raw materials into finished goods. Notably, the pavilion takes pride in presenting Tussar silk products, highlighting an eco-friendly process that obtains silk without harming any insects, thereby reflecting Odisha's dedication to sustainable and ethical practices.



The State Day will be celebrated on November 19 during the 14-day-long IITF. Cultural troupes from Odisha have been invited to perform at cultural events.

