First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Addresses One Heart For Palestine Meeting (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15.
First Lady of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has addressed the
participants of the "One Heart for Palestine" meeting of first
ladies in Istanbul.
Trend presents
the address of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.
- Dear Mrs. Erdogan,
Dear meeting participants,
First of all, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the
First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye, Honorable Emine Erdogan, for
her invitation to participate in this event.
I would like to specifically note and highly appreciate Mrs.
Erdogan's activities in the humanitarian and social fields,
including her contribution to the provision of assistance to
civilians, women and children suffering from military
conflicts.
The Republic of Türkiye, which is celebrating its 100th
anniversary this year, is a powerful state that has made important
achievements in all fields and enjoys a great reputation in the
international world. Brotherly Türkiye always stands by peace and
justice and makes an important contribution to ensuring stability
and security in the region and the world. The Azerbaijan-Türkiye
brotherhood and unity are at their highest level today.
Dear meeting participants,
It is causing a serious concern that the scale of tensions in
the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone is growing by the day,
causing an enormous human tragedy. Each of us is deeply moved by
the unbearable human suffering we are watching with a heartache. It
is very sad that civilians, especially women and children, are the
ones who suffer the most from this armed conflict. It is necessary
to observe international humanitarian law during military
operations. I offer my condolences to the relatives of the deceased
and wish the injured a speedy recovery.
Azerbaijan supports calls for an immediate cessation of
hostilities and voted in favor of a resolution adopted by the UN
General Assembly in October regarding the latest tensions. Our
country supports the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two
states solution in accordance with international law and relevant
UN resolutions. Since 2019, during our chairmanship of the
Non-Aligned Movement, we have constantly paid attention to the
issue of Palestine. I believe that the opening of the
Representative Office of our country in the city of Ramallah this
year will stimulate the development of Azerbaijan-Palestine
relations.
Over the past 10 years, our country has repeatedly provided
humanitarian and financial assistance through the UN Middle East
Agency for Relief and Affairs to Palestinian Refugees. At the same
time, Azerbaijan has hosted a number of international events to
attract political and financial support to Palestine. Among them, I
would like to mention the founding conference of the Islamic
Financial Security Network to help the State of Palestine and the
donor conference to support the development of the city of
Jerusalem. Palestinian youths are receiving higher education in our
country on the basis of scholarships provided by the state of
Azerbaijan. The school to be built by Azerbaijan in Palestine will
be another manifestation of our support of the Palestinian
people.
The current crisis facing international institutions with broad
powers is preventing the resolution of important issues. This
deep-rooted crisis is another topic of discussion. I would like to
note that the failure to resolve military conflicts in modern times
is largely due to the selective application of international law.
Double standards and bias make this crisis worse.
False stories are circulated by biased media platforms to
mislead public opinion and manipulate international law. Even more
dangerous are cases of abuse of moral values for the purpose of
manipulation.
As a result of 30 years of Armenia's aggression against
Azerbaijan, our territories were occupied, nearly one million of
our compatriots were displaced from their ancestral homes, more
than 300 cities and villages were destroyed, and our religious and
cultural heritage was destroyed. Sixty-five out of 67 mosques in
our occupied lands were destroyed.
I would like to note with regret that the four resolutions
adopted by the UN Security Council in 1993 remained on paper for 27
years. In 2020, Azerbaijan freed its lands from occupation in the
44-day Patriotic War. In September this year, by carrying out an
anti-terror operation, we completely restored our sovereignty by
ending the existence of the remnants of the Armenian armed forces
and separatism.
At the end of my address, I would like to emphasize that even in
the most difficult moments, humanity should not lose its sense of
compassion. Therefore, I once again express my deep gratitude to
Mrs. Erdogan for organizing this important event.
MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107429971
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.