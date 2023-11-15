               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Approves Law On Accession To Universal Postal Convention And Its Final Protocol


11/15/2023 9:30:03 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on accession to the Universal Postal Convention and the Final Protocol of the Universal Postal Convention, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan thus has joined the Universal Postal Convention and the Final Protocol of the Universal Postal Convention signed on August 26, 2021 in Abidjan.

From the date of entry into force of the above law, article 1 of the Law "On Accession to the Universal Postal Convention" and "Final Protocol of the Universal Postal Convention" of December 3, 2019 is canceled.

