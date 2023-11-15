               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Eliminates Double Taxation With Slovakia Following Presidential Decree


11/15/2023 9:30:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Double taxation of income between Azerbaijan and Slovakia has been eliminated, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in a law "On the approval of the Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Slovakia on the elimination of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion with respect to income taxes", approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, in accordance with the agreement signed on June 7, 2023 in Bratislava, Azerbaijan and Slovakia double taxation of income was eliminated.

