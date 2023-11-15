Azerbaijan Eliminates Double Taxation With Slovakia Following Presidential Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Double taxation
of income between Azerbaijan and Slovakia has been eliminated,
Trend reports.
This issue has been reflected in a law "On the approval of the
Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of
Slovakia on the elimination of double taxation and prevention of
tax evasion with respect to income taxes", approved by the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Thus, in accordance with the agreement signed on June 7, 2023 in
Bratislava, Azerbaijan and Slovakia double taxation of income was
eliminated.
