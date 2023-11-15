Azerbaijan Modifies List Of State-Provided Services At ASAN Xidmət Centers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The number of
services provided by state bodies in "ASAN xidmət" (public services
agency) centers has been reduced in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree on amendments
to the decree "On ensuring the activity of the State Agency for
Citizens' Services and Social Innovations under the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan".
Thus, certificates to teachers who passed certification in state
bodies will no longer be issued in "ASAN xidmət" centers.
