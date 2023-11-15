               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Modifies List Of State-Provided Services At ASAN Xidmət Centers


11/15/2023 9:30:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The number of services provided by state bodies in "ASAN xidmət" (public services agency) centers has been reduced in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree on amendments to the decree "On ensuring the activity of the State Agency for Citizens' Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Thus, certificates to teachers who passed certification in state bodies will no longer be issued in "ASAN xidmət" centers.

