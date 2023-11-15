Sister's Victory Inspires Azerbaijani Gymnast Of Ojag Sports Club Championship To Win Gold

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. My sister's
victory at the Ojag Sports Club Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship
inspired me to do well, gold medalist of the Open Championship of
Ojag Sports Club on rhythmic gymnastics in hoop exercise among
athletes born in 2014 (Group A), Specialized Children and Youth
School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics student Diana Yolchiyeva
told Trend .
"My sister Ariana took first place yesterday at the tournament
with hoop and third place in all-around among athletes born in
2016. I was a little worried before performing, but then I focused
on the performance. My sister's success inspired me and boosted my
confidence. She and I always help each other, if I do some
gymnastic elements better, I always try to give her tips, and vice
versa," she said.
According to the gymnast, in addition to the competitive
process, at the championship she also liked the performance of the
mascot, which, according to her, raises everyone's mood.
The Open Championship of the Ojag Sports Club in rhythmic
gymnastics is being held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku
on November 14–15.
Some 206 gymnasts from 24 clubs in Azerbaijan take part in the
competition. Competitions are held in various age categories.
