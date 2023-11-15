Sister's Victory Inspires Azerbaijani Gymnast Of Ojag Sports Club Championship To Win Gold

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. My sister's victory at the Ojag Sports Club Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship inspired me to do well, gold medalist of the Open Championship of Ojag Sports Club on rhythmic gymnastics in hoop exercise among athletes born in 2014 (Group A), Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics student Diana Yolchiyeva told Trend .

"My sister Ariana took first place yesterday at the tournament with hoop and third place in all-around among athletes born in 2016. I was a little worried before performing, but then I focused on the performance. My sister's success inspired me and boosted my confidence. She and I always help each other, if I do some gymnastic elements better, I always try to give her tips, and vice versa," she said.

According to the gymnast, in addition to the competitive process, at the championship she also liked the performance of the mascot, which, according to her, raises everyone's mood.

The Open Championship of the Ojag Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics is being held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on November 14–15.

Some 206 gymnasts from 24 clubs in Azerbaijan take part in the competition. Competitions are held in various age categories.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channe