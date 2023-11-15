Success At Ojag Sports Club Open Championship Brings Vigor - Azerbaijani Silver Medalist

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Success at Azerbaijan's Open Championship of Ojag Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics arouses enthusiasm, Specialized Children and Youth Olympic Reserve School for Gymnastics pupil Yasmin Abdullayeva told Trend .

She took home two "silvers" at the tournament for the ball exercise and ribbon program among athletes born in 2014 (Group A).

"I've been practicing rhythmic gymnastics for four years. The ribbon program is my personal favorite. The exercises with this gymnastic apparatus are the most graceful; it's almost as if you're sketching patterns with the ribbon. However, there is hard labor behind this beauty. I believe the ribbon is the most challenging apparatus in rhythmic gymnastics; it can become tangled and entangled. I was not afraid of making a mistake today; I was confident in my talents, and I succeeded. I was awarded two silver medals, one of which was for the ribbon program," she said.

As the young gymnast emphasized, it is comfortable to perform in the National Gymnastics Arena.

"There are high ceilings, good lighting, a lot of space, and you can easily throw and catch gymnastic apparatus. Everything is created here for the convenience of athletes," said the young gymnast.

The Open Championship of the Ojag Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics is being held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on November 14–15.

Some 206 gymnasts from 24 clubs in Azerbaijan take part in the competition. Competitions are held in various age categories.

