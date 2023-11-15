Zelensky Speaks At German-Ukrainian Municipal Partnerships Conference

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Cooperation between the Ukrainian and German communities will help not only to ensure economic growth, but also to add protection to the Ukrainian people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his speech at the German-Ukrainian Municipal Partnerships Conference, Ukrinform reports.

"We value life. And that is why we protect it. And it is crucial that we use not only the tools available at the state level. The potential of our communities, our intercity and interpersonal ties can and should also add significant strength to our defense," Zelensky posted on Telegram .

He said that representatives of very different cities and communities in the two countries are present at the conference, and no matter how different they are, they are united by one fundamental thing, namely, the European attitude towards people.

"In our cities and communities, there should be no place for the opposite attitude to people and life – anti-European attitude – that Russia demonstrates in the occupied territory of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He drew attention to the fact that after the visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Ukraine last year, it was possible to almost double the number of intercity partnerships.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

"Today we have 190 such partnerships. There are already six interregional partnerships. There is also German patronage over the restoration of Chernihiv region of Ukraine, the very region where the village of Yahidne, which I mentioned, is located. And I thank everyone whose efforts fill our partnerships with concrete content," Zelensky said.

He expressed his gratitude to such cities and communities as Eichenau, Augsburg, Bergisch Gladbach, Waldkirch, Hanover, Erlangen, Jena, Dresden, Cologne, Leverkusen, Nuremberg, Potsdam, Schweinfurt and many others that are already helping Ukrainian cities directly with generators, fire engines, buses, and other equipment for Ukrainian citizens.

The president also recalled that together with German companies, modular towns have been set up for IDPs whose homes were destroyed by hostilities and that joint work was underway with German cities, companies and foundations to modernize energy capacities in the regions of Ukraine.

"I thank you very much for this! I hope that the participation of Ukrainian mayors in this Conference will also be fruitful," Zelensky said.

He also noted that Ukraine was now facing the second winter of this war, and Russia is amassing missiles to strike Ukraine's energy sector, as it did last year. According to the head of state, Germany is already powerfully helping us with air defense systems and other means of physical defense of Ukraine.

"And at the same time, every agreement between the cities of our countries that is aimed at protecting people and lives will definitely serve to protect lives," he said.

The President expressed his belief that the representatives of Ukrainian cities can also point to opportunities for joint economic work that are currently available in Ukraine. And we are talking not only about the reconstruction of what was destroyed due to Russian aggression, but also about the creation of new enterprises.

He noted that representatives of Ukrainian cities could also point to opportunities for joint economic cooperation existing in Ukraine today, not only in rebuilding what has been destroyed by Russia's aggression, but also in launching new businesses and creating new productive stories.

"Ukraine is now, against all odds, delivering economic growth of almost 5 percent per annum. This is a testament to how strong our way of life is and how much our people are capable of doing," he said.

Zelensky expressed confidence that relations between Ukraine and Germany would become one of the most reliable pillars of the entire Europe. - a security, economic, and social pillar - especially when Ukraine becomes a full-fledged part of the European Union.

"I am proud of all the examples of our cooperation and sincerely wish success to all of you in developing relations between cities, between regions, between the self-government of our countries. The closer Ukraine and Germany are, the further away Putin's insane goal of destroying normal human life in Ukraine and other countries in Russia's neighborhood is from being realized," he said.

From February 24, 2022 to July 31, 2023, Germany provided more than EUR 17.09 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine.

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger said that Germany would hand over two more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of this year.