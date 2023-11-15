Russian Shelling Kills Two Rescue Workers In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Renewed shelling by Russian troops on civilian infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia region has killed two employees of Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians once again shelled civilian infrastructure. A fire broke out. Employees of the State Emergency Service were already at the scene in a matter of minutes. Then the occupiers struck again. Unfortunately, enemy shelling killed two employees of the State Emergency Service. Our unarmed heroes are now forever 31 and 34," the minister said.

According to Klymenko, the attack injured three more rescuers and four civilians.

The minister expressed his condolences to the loved ones of the victims.

"This is an irreparable loss. We remember everyone whose life was taken by the war," he said.

Early on November 15, Russian troops launched three missile strikes on a settlement in the Zaporizhzhia district.