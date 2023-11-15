Death Toll In Missile Strike On Selydove Rises To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in a Russian attack on a residential building in Selydove, Donetsk region, has increased to two.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Selydove. Emergency workers recovered the body of another person from under the rubble. Currently, two people are known to have died, and three more people have been injured," the post reads.

According to the State Emergency Service, two more people could remain under the rubble. The search operation is ongoing.

In the early hours of November 15, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the town of Selydove, Pokrovsk district. The attack ruined a high-rise residential building.

Missile strike on Selydove: Number of injured grows, three may still be under rubble

Earlier reports said that one person had been killed and three injured by shelling. Four people were considered missing.