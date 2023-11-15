Azerbaijan Joins Additional Protocols In Postal Sphere

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has joined two protocols in the postal sphere signed
on August 26, 2021 in Abidjan.
This is stated in the laws "On accession to the XI Additional
Protocol to the Charter of the Universal Postal Union" and "On
accession to the III Additional Protocol to the General Regulations
of the Universal Postal Union" approved by Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev.
