Explore Unique Flavors Of Azerbaijani Wines

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Wine improves with age. The older I get, the better I like
it.
Red wine contains antioxidants from grapes, which makes it a key
to longevity. No wonder why the wine is widely celebrated and
enjoyed worldwide.
Azerbaijan is gaining recognition for its thriving wine
industry. With its unique grape varieties, the country offers a
delectable wine tasting experience.
Wine production in Azerbaijan dates back thousands of years.
Archaeological and botanical research does confirm that wine was
produced in large quantities in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic over
6,000 years ago.
In Goygol district, archaeologists discovered jars with remains
of wines which date back to the second millennium BC.
Azerbaijan's diverse climate and geography provide ideal
conditions for grape cultivation, resulting in several distinct
wine regions across the country.
The country boasts a fascinating blend of traditional winemaking
techniques and modern innovations.
Azerbaijan's winemakers have managed to preserve unique
traditional winemaking techniques.
The winemaking industry in the country also significantly
contributes to the tourism sector.
Every year, thousands of people visit Azerbaijan to enjoy
exceptional wines here.
Wine connoisseurs will have the pleasure of tasting delicious
wines at Azerbaijan's Grape and Wine Festival.
The festival will take place in Shamakhi's Meysari village on
November 25-26.
The main purpose of the festival is to develop viticulture and
winemaking in Azerbaijan and increase the export potential of wine
products.
The large-scale event is co-organized by the State Tourism
Agency and the Shamakhi District Executive Power for the second
time.
Around 20 wineries took part in the event dedicated to
preparations for the festival.
The two-day festival will include stands of winemakers, wine
tastings, fairs, music and entertainment programs and various
master classes.
The festival area will be divided into areas such as exhibition,
entertainment, picnic, souvenir, and culinary areas. Visitors will
be able to taste wine products from domestic and foreign producers,
as well as purchase their favorite products.
Registration for the wine festival is carried out through the
website iTicket.
The festival organizers will provide transportation for
registered persons from Baku to Meysari village and back.
The 2nd Wine and Grape Festival promises a remarkable experience
for those who want to explore the unique flavors of Azerbaijani
wines.
MENAFN15112023000195011045ID1107429954
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.