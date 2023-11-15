First Lady Of Turkiye: Let's Take Initiative To Ensure Peace In Palestine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "It is necessary to create a fund for the reconstruction of the
Gaza Strip." This was stated by the First Lady of Turkey, Emine
Erdogan, in her address to the participants of the meeting of heads
of state and government "One Heart for Palestine", held on November
15 in Istanbul, Azernews reports.
The First Lady said that solidarity is necessary now: "When we
are together, our voice is stronger. Let's take the initiative to
ensure peace in Palestine. It is necessary to create a fund for the
reconstruction of Gaza with the participation of the UN, the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other structures.
Erdogan stressed that the UN Security Council should take urgent
measures to resolve the crisis in the Middle East.
"I appeal to Israel and the five permanent members of the UN
Security Council. This conflict must be stopped."
