               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

First Lady Of Turkiye: Let's Take Initiative To Ensure Peace In Palestine


11/15/2023 9:29:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "It is necessary to create a fund for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip." This was stated by the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan, in her address to the participants of the meeting of heads of state and government "One Heart for Palestine", held on November 15 in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

The First Lady said that solidarity is necessary now: "When we are together, our voice is stronger. Let's take the initiative to ensure peace in Palestine. It is necessary to create a fund for the reconstruction of Gaza with the participation of the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other structures.

Erdogan stressed that the UN Security Council should take urgent measures to resolve the crisis in the Middle East.

"I appeal to Israel and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. This conflict must be stopped."

MENAFN15112023000195011045ID1107429952

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search