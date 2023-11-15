UNICEF Chief Decries Devastating Gaza Attacks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The chief of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Catherine Russell lamented on Wednesday the "devastating" attacks by Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip, calling for a swift humanitarian truce.

"Today I visited the Gaza Strip to meet with children, their families and UNICEF staff, what I saw and heard was devastating," she said in a statement, citing statistical data showing that more than 4,600 children have reportedly been killed.

Acknowledging the UN agency's efforts to deliver urgent aid to children in the Palestinian enclave, she said UNICEF staff there are "continuing to deliver for children amidst the danger and devastation," underlining that some million children live on the precipice of death.

The UNICEF chief went on to emphasize the need to "implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" that would allow humanitarian actors unimpeded access to reach those in need, she added. (end)

