Sri Lanka's Eastern Province To Connect With The United States

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Sri Lanka's Eastern Province is to connect with the United States through a new American Innovation Hub (iHub) which was inaugurated today.

The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung inaugurated the new American Innovation Hub and welcomed the Governor of the Eastern Province Senthil Thondaman to join as a special guest.

A joint initiative between the U.S. Embassy and Dream Space Academy, the iHub in Batticaloa aims to empower the youth of the Eastern Province, foster knowledge exchange, and promote people-to-people ties between the United States and Sri Lanka. In addition to the American iHub in Batticaloa, the U.S. Embassy has interactive American Spaces in Colombo, Kandy, Jaffna, and Matara.

“The Batticaloa iHub, our fifth American Space in Sri Lanka, will be a key link to connect the Eastern Province with the United States, as well as to cultivate connections between young people across the entire island,” said U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung.“As we celebrate 75 years of bilateral relations this year, this space holds great promise for the youth and academic institutions in the region, fostering innovation, leadership, education, and collaboration. This will be a space where all people feel comfortable and inspired, underlining the enduring and robust partnership between the United States and Sri Lanka.”

The Batticaloa iHub is designed to be a hub of intellectual engagement, providing access to a wide range of free-of-charge resources, including books, digital materials, multimedia content, and online databases. It serves as a space where students, researchers, and enthusiasts can gather to expand their horizons, engage in discussions, and collaborate on projects that contribute to educational and social development. The iHub also hosts a variety of free programs, workshops, and events focused on areas such as English language learning, entrepreneurship, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), and American literature and history. These activities not only enhance participants' skills but also foster a deeper appreciation for the diversity of thought and ideas.

Located at 7A Saravana Road, Kallady, Batticaloa, the Batticaloa iHub will be open to the public from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon. All skills development programs and activities at the iHub will be conducted free of charge.