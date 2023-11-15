Culinary Masterpiece“Italian Week” At The Galle Face Hotel To Delight Palates

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Embark on a delectable journey into the heart of Venetian cuisine this November, as culinary virtuosos Chef Leonardo Ricci and Chef Mario Berghini showcase their expertise at the“Italian Week” at Galle Face Hotel. This will feature two exclusive events:“A Venetian Culinary Experience at 1864” and“The Altamarca at The Chequerboard.”

A Venetian Culinary Experience at 1864 will feature delicious marvels of Venetian Cuisine. This sumptuous feast promises an exquisite culinary adventure meticulously curated by Chefs Leonardo and Mario. Each dish, masterfully crafted, is a testament to Italy's rich culinary heritage. From the 14th to the 19th of November, guests will have the opportunity to revel in the finest Venetian culinary traditions, captivating their senses and creating unforgettable memories.

The Altamarca at The Chequerboard is a delight in the unique flavours of Altamarca. Experience the magic of a spit barbecue slow cooking technique, marinated for 9 hours, originating from the Altamarca Hills in Italy during the Prosecco Wine harvest season. Under the expertise of global Altamarca pop-up maestros, Chefs Leonardo and Mario will curate a culinary masterpiece. This event promises a hearty meal, ideal for sharing with friends and family, featuring an array of antipasti dishes that perfectly complement the Altamarca barbecue flavour.

“In line with the celebrations of Italian Cuisine Worldwide, we take pride in bringing the

amazing Italian festivities of the“End of the Prosecco Harvest” within the Altamarca Region, to Colombo. Additionally, this event also brings about a wonderful opportunity for our young chefs to learn a lot from a globally renowned specialist”, expressed Mr. Rohan Fernandopulle – General Manager, Galle Face Hotel.

About Chefs Leonardo Ricci and Mario Berghini; Chef Leonardo Ricci, is a passionate Chef and Italian gastronomy expert. Chef Leonardo currently serves as the Owner and Italian Gastronomy Advisor at Leoricci Agroalimentare SRL, a renowned food trading company and event organizer. Born and brought up in Venice, Italy, Chef Leonardo presently serves as the President of the Scientific Committee of the“Fondaco del Gusto” foundation, dedicated to the promotion, development, and dissemination of gastronomy culture.

Chef Mario Berghini's culinary creations have graced the tables of discerning diners, earning him a reputation as a culinary virtuoso. Through his dedication and passion for Venetian cuisine, he has become a culinary ambassador, introducing the world to the wonderful flavours of Venice.

Event Details; A Venetian Culinary Experience at 1864: From 14th – 19th November, 7pm – 11:30pm, priced at LKR 16,500, The Altamarca at The Chequerboard: From 16th – 19th November, 7pm – 11:30pm, priced at LKR 9,500. For reservations and inquiries, please contact: 011 754 1010

Hosted by the Galle Face Hotel, the week promises exceptional menus curated by renowned chefs Leonardo and Mario. The combined culinary expertise encompasses a wide range of Venetian culinary arts, from traditional techniques to innovative approaches.