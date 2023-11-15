EDGE Awarded AED 487 Million Contract To Supply Precision Guided Munition Systems To The Ministry Of Defence

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

EDGE entity, ADASI, the regional leader in autonomous systems and services, today announced that it has signed an AED 487 million contract to supply RASH 2M and RASH 2H guidance kits for mortars and other in-house designed payloads to the Ministry of Defence. The high-precision guided munition systems used across a wide range of military applications.

Juma Al Kaabi, CEO, ADASI said:“At ADASI, we are continuously strengthening our foundations and building in-house capabilities to deliver advanced products and solutions, through which we aim to empower defence forces, protect lives, and safeguard national interests. This agreement further expands our alliance with the Ministry of Defence, and underscores our drive to leverage advanced technologies to enable a more secure future.”

Designed and developed by a specialised team of ADASI engineers, the RASH 2M and RASH 2H are distinguished by their lightweight design and exceptional precision in target engagement.

