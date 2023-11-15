Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market Growing Demand, Industry Synopsis, Opportunities And Analysis To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Fermented Dairy IngredientsMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Fermented Dairy Ingredients are milk-based products that are obtained by fermentation with lactic acid bacteria such as Lactobacillus, Lactococcus, and Leuconostoc. Cultured buttermilk, sour cream, and yogurt are some of the most common fermented dairy products. Growing consumption of dairy products and rising consumer preference towards organic products are key drivers for the growth of Fermented Dairy Ingredients market.

For instance, according to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s Dairy: World Markets and Trade Dec. 2021 report- For the year 2020 in USA, exports of skimmed milk powder (SMP) estimated at 887,000 tons, which is a 10 percent increase as compared to 2020 and for the year 2022 exports set to grow by 3 percent to reach 917,000 tons. Also, shipments of cheese in also increased by 9 percent to 412,000 tons . In addition, with the increasing application in end use verticals and growing purchasing power, the adoption & demand for Fermented Dairy Ingredients is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, negative impact of covid 19 pandemic on beverages sector impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing consumption of fermented products like cheese, yogurt and flavored milk in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing food and beverages industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fermented Dairy Ingredients market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Koninklijke DSM,

The Tatua Cooperative Dairy Company,

Arla Foods Ingredients Group,

Socius Ingredients,

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,

Cargill Incorporated, C

hr. Hansen Holding,

Dairy Connection,

Novozymes,

Kerry

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cheese

Yogurt

Flavored Milk

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Online stores

Specialty stores

Others

By End Use Industries:

Food Processing Industry

Foodservice Industry

Household/Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

