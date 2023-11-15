Laminate Flooring Market By Revenue, Growth, Demand And Global Analysis During The Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Laminate Flooring Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Laminate Flooring Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Laminate Flooring refers to multi-layered synthetic product fused together with the lamination process; it is also known as floating wood. The Laminate Flooring market is expanding because of factors such as the increase in commercial construction activity. This market is majorly dominated by key players such as Tarkett SA, Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Armstrong Flooring Inc., and Beaulieu International Group.

Construction activity is rising due to increased urbanization, industrialization and lifestyle changes are increasing construction activity in emerging markets. This factor contributes to the growth of the global laminating floor market as prefer it because it is cost-efficient and cheaper than the other substitute material. In the past few years, government has increased investments in the infrastructure segment which plays a key role in the construction and real estate industries and planned large-scale investments in China, India, Japan, and other regional leaders will boost the Asia-Pacific laminate flooring industry for projected years. According to the statistics, the market size of the US construction sector is estimated at around US$1.6 trillion in 2021 and is expected to grow further in the next year. Total construction value (residential, non-residential, non-/building combined) in the United States will increase by more than 8% between 2020 and 2021, with the largest number of private homes on record. On the list of the 50 largest construction companies in the country, three of his companies surpassed his $15 billion in sales in 2020. Moreover, the rising preference for wood-based floorings and increasing investments in the commercial real estate sector has created the opportunity for this market growth. However, the price volatility of the raw materials and availability of the raw materials stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Laminate Flooring Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the regions increasing development. The Canadian governments intention to invest C$14.9 billion (US$12 billion) in public transportation projects over the next eight years (announced in February 2021) will boost the long-term output of Canadas construction industry which will apparently increase the growth of this market significantly. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for further development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Der International Flooring Co Ltd.

Beaulieu International Group

Tarkett SA

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Formica Group

Kaindl Flooring

Mannington Mills Inc.

Classen Group

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 5, 2022, Lone Star Funds announced the successful acquisition of SENQCIA Corporation by a subsidiary of Lone Star. Headquartered in Tokyo, Senxia is a leading Japanese building materials company with experience in the development, design and sale of construction and building security products, seismic reinforcement products and elevated access laminate flooring products.

In April 2022, Solihulls flooring distributor Likewise Groups made another acquisition. Similarly, a subsidiary of Floors acquired Delta Carpets (Holdings) and its wholly owned subsidiary Delta Carpets for ?3 million.

Global Laminate Flooring Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, Type, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

High-density Fibreboard Laminated Flooring

Medium-density Fibreboard Laminated Flooring

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

