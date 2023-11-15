Low Sodium Sea Salt Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Statistics With Key Players Insights By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Low Sodium Sea SaltMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Low Sodium Sea Salt Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Sea salt is obtained from the ocean and saltwater lakes. Sea salt is less processed than table salt, which makes it mineral reach that further provides color and flavor to it. It is also not fortified with iodine like table salt. Growing health consequences due to high sodium foods and shifting consumer preference towards healthy eating are key drivers for the growth of Low Sodium Sea Salt market.

For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO)- as of 2021, Globally most people consume double the amount of salt recommended by WHO. Also, annually heart diseases and strokes kill an estimated 3 million people. WHO has set target of 30% reduction in global salt/sodium intake by 2025. Also, In May 2020 Phyto Co (South Korea-based food technology company) has launched first of its kind plant based low sodium salt named Phytosalt. The salt also contains Magnesium chloride, Calcium Chloride, and potassium chloride which enhances its taste. Also, with the increasing demand for healthy food and new product launch by leading market players, the adoption & demand for Low Sodium Sea Salt is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high production cost of Low Sodium Sea Salt and high investment requirement for research & development impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Low Sodium Sea Salt Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing aging population and rising consumer shift towards healthy foods in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the region being one of the largest producers of sea salt and rising health consciousness among the consumers in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Low Sodium Sea Salt market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SaltWorks Inc.

K+S AG

Cargill

ADM

A&B Ingredients

Selina Naturally

INFOSA

Atacama Sea Salt

Solo Sea Salt.

Phyto, Co

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Wet Sea Salt

Dry Sea Salt

By Form:

Grain

Flakes

Spray

By Application:

Water Softener

Water Treatment

De-Icing

Anticaking

Flavouring Agent

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

