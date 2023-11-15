Polywoven Bags Market Trends, Business Growth And Major Driving Factors 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Polywoven Bags Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Polywoven Bags Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Polywoven Bags are made with polyethylene and polypropylene materials and are used in packaging of finished products across different industries such as cement and fertilizers, sugar processing, and FMCG industries among others. Polywoven bags are made by weaving pp threads or tapes in two directions to form a fabric. Moreover, due to their properties such as high strength, reusability, and waterproof capability, these are used in different industries for packaging applications. The increasing expansion of global fertilizers industry and high durability, and re-usability associated with polywoven bags as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the global market growth.

The increasing expansion of the fertilizers industry due to growing demand from agriculture sector is contributing to the growth of the Global Polywoven Bags Market. For instance, in 2021, the global fertilizer market was valued at USD 193 billion, witnessing an increase of around 12 percent from 2020 and as per projections, the fertilizer market would grow to USD 240 billion by 2030. Moreover, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)- in 2020, the POS sale of fertilizers to farmers in India reached 10.63 lakh MT which is 32 percent higher than last years sale of 8.02 lakh MT during the same period. In addition, Wholesale distributors purchased 15.77 lakh MT fertilizers, representing around a 46 percent increase from last years sale of 10.79 lakh MT during the same period. Also, the increasing end-use applications of Polywoven Bags and growing industrialization in developing nations would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, volatile cost of raw materials stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Polywoven Bags Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of global market share owing to presence of leading market players and rising expansion of chemical and fertilizers industry in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising utilization of fertilizers in agriculture activities and presence of leading sugar processing companies in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

LC Packaging

H Polesy & Co. Pyt. Ltd.

Anita Plastics Inc.

Mondi Group

AEP Industries Inc.

Knack Polymers

Hanoi Plastic Bags Jsc

Interplast Group

Bischof &Klein SE & Co. KG

Daman Polyfabs

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Ahmedabad, India based Knack Packaging, leading manufacturer and exporter of PP woven bags and printed BOPP laminated PP woven bags recently commenced manufacturing premium BOPP pinch lock bottom woven bags. Moreover, as per company, these bags would be ideal for packaging bulk items including dog food, fertilizers, seeds and rice, among others.

Global Polywoven Bags Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Material Type, Product Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

By Product Type

Linear Polywoven Bags

Non- linear Polywoven Bags

By Application

Sandbags

Sugar & Salt Packaging Bag

Cement Bags

Solid Chemicals Bag

Seed Bags

Flour Bags

Fertilizer Bags

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

