Niacinamide Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Revenue And Forecast To 2032

Global Niacinamide Market is valued at approximately USD 546.1 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Niacinamide is the form of vitamin B3 that has a large number of applications in nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals. Niacinamide can be administered in a number of dose forms, including powders, liquids, injections, tablets, and capsules, to prevent vitamin B3 deficiency. The key factor driving the market growth is growing usage in skincare cosmetics. Niacinamides market will likely grow more rapidly than expected during the projected period due to improving energy metabolism and growing consumer awareness of the benefits of taking healthy food supplements. On the other hand, the development of the healthcare and cosmetics industries would create demand for the niacinamide market to grow throughout the projected period. Niacinamide is used more widely in cosmetics and personal care products because of its ability to reduce wrinkles in mature skin, prevent photocarcinogenesis, and treat pigmentation issues. Niacinamide has undergone extensive research and development in recent years to examine its potential for the treatment and prevention of non-melanoma malignancies, a factor that is expected to fuel revenue growth in this market in the future.

Niacinamide is widely used in cosmetic products in face creams, serums and other products. As a result, rising beauty and cosmetics industry will create the demand for market. According to, Statista, in 2018 the value of global cosmetics market was USD 507.8 billion and the market is anticipated to reach USD 758.4 billion by 2025. Also, rising awareness about health benefits of Niacinamide will propel the demand for the market. Additionally, rising research and development activities would create a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period. However, Niacinamide has a few minor side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, rashes, skin irritation and burning, and allergic reactions which may stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Niacinamide Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the increasing number of geriatric populations along with rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing health awareness among the people and growing demand for cosmetics and dietary supplements.

Major market players included in this report are:

Brother Enterprises Holding Co., Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Fagron Inc.

Foodchem International

Glossier

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Lasons India Pvt Ltd

Lonza Group

Merck KGAA

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2022, Belviso launched its Premium Skincare Product range in India. The products would be marketed under the Belviso brand name. The Belviso Vitamin C Serum, Belviso Multi-Acid Serum, Belviso Niacinamide Serum, Belviso Total Nano Gel, and Belviso Transformation Cream are among the initial products to be offered.

In 2022, Olay announced the launch of niacinamide + vitamin C skincare range. Through this launch, company expanded its product portfolio in the market.

Global Niacinamide Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Powder

Liquid

Others

By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Cosmeceutical

Human Nutrition

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug stores and Retail Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

