Isosorbide Market Covers Size, Share, Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2032

Global Isosorbide Market is valued at approximately USD 594.4 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Isosorbide is a bicyclic chemical compound that comprises oxygen and formulae two fused furan rings. It is created from the acid-catalyzed dehydration of a compound and is obtained from the hydrogenation of glucose called sorbitol. The growing demand for bio-based products, increasing adoption of isosorbide as renewable building blocks, and high consumption of isosorbide across many end-use industries are several prominent factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

Isosorbide is gaining high traction in the pharmaceutical sector because of its properties to cure a variety of diseases including glaucoma, hydrocephalus, angina pectoris, and other coronary artery diseases. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2021, the Indian pharmaceutical market was valued at USD 42 billion, which is projected to grow to USD 130 billion by 2030. Thereby, the flourishing development of the pharmaceutical sector is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the isosorbide market. In addition, the increasing investment in R&D activities, as well as the rising preference for the usage of bioplastics is leveraging numerous opportunities for market expansion in the forthcoming years. However, the complicated production process of isosorbide and some side effects of isosorbide derivatives on health are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Isosorbide Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the easy availability of resources, growing demand for bio-plastics, and exponential growth of the end-use industries. Whereas, Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Factors such as high popularity of bio-concept cars, rising favorable government policies, as well as rising industrialization, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

J&K Scientific Ltd.

Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.

Roquette Freres

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

Par Pharmaceutical

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

ADM

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group (MCHG) announced that the companys DURABIO- a bio-based engineering plastic has been adopted by Suzuki Motor Corporation as an application for the front grill of the S-CROSS for the exterior parts of Suzukis automobiles.

Global Isosorbide Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Polyethylene Isosorbide Terephthalate (PEIT)

Polycarbonate

Polyurethane

Polyester Polyisosorbide Succinate (PIS)

Isosorbide diesters

Others

By End-User:

Resins & polymers

Additives

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

