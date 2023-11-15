Biorationals Market Current Trend And Opportunities Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Biorationals Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Biorationals Market is valued at approximately USD 865.53 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.32% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Biorationals is a type of an insecticide that is generally used as a competent agent against the target pest, but less harmful to natural enemies. These products are derived from natural sources including pathogens and plant extracts, which are used in applications such as agriculture, structural pest control, turf, aquaculture, forestry, public health, and home and garden. Growing usage of biorationals therapy in the crop production industry, rising awareness regarding the hazardous impact of synthetic pesticides, and increasing government policies and initiatives are the primary factors for the market demand across the globe.

Growing inclination towards the adoption of bio-based pesticides is a key factor that is stipulating the market demand in the global market. According to Statista, in 2021, the global market for bio-pesticides was estimated to be worth around USD 1.8 billion. Also, the market is projected to rise and reached USD 2.3 billion by the year 2027. Thus, the rising adoption of biorationals as a bio-based pesticide is augmenting the market growth during the anticipated period. Moreover, rising investment in research and development, as well as the increase in usage of environmental pest control technologies are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high prices of biorationals and the limited product availability are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Biorationals Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing agricultural activities, along with the rising high crop demand from major countries, such as India and China. Whereas, Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing demand for bio-based agricultural products, as well as rising ongoing agricultural and fruit & vegetable plantation development projects in market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Koppert B.V.

Bayer AG

Isagro Company LLC

Summit Chemicals Company

Suterra

Russell IPM

Agralan Ltd

BASF SE

Syngenta AG

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2022, Valent BioSciences LLC- a global biorational products leader declared that they start selling biostimulant products to serve the entire U.S. market. The objective of this strategy is the evolution of the go-to-market strategy for Valent BioSciences.

Global Biorationals Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Crop, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Botanicals

Semiochemicals

Others

By Crop:

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains

Cereals

Corn

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

