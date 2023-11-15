Plywood Market Emerging Trends And Opportunities Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Plywood Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Plywood Market is valued at approximately USD 75.98 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1 % over the forecast period 2022-2029 . Plywood is a sheet that is made from thin layers of wood, which is highly used in multi-purpose engineered wood-based panel products. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing construction of restaurants and hotels & resorts, rising disposable income, coupled with growing industrial construction activities.

The flourishing growth of the construction industry is propelling the demand for plywood, which is augmenting the growth of the market. According to a Statista analysis, investment in the construction (including infrastructure for commercial and residential buildings) business is increasing annually; in 2017, global construction spending was recorded for USD 10.9 trillion, and by 2030 it is predicted to reach USD 12.5 trillion. Accordingly, the rising demand for furniture during construction and renovation activities is directly associated with the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing availability of products on various e-commerce platforms, as well as the rising number of initiatives by the key market players are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the shortage of raw materials is challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Plywood Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing expenditure on renovation & remodeling, along with the geographic expansion of key players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growth of the construction sectors, availability of cheap resources, as well as increasing investment in infrastructural development in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

South Coast Lumber Co. & Affiliates

Weyerhaeuser Company

Boise Cascade Company

Greenply Industries Limited

Georgia-Pacific, LLC

Uniply Industries Ltd

JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS BERHAD

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

SUBUR TIASA HOLDINGS BERHAD

Sveza-Les LLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2021, the UPM announced a total investment of EUR 10 million with the objective of developing the UPM Plywood mill in Joensuu.

In March 2021, Green ply industries limited declared that the company that it has invested nearly 75 crores in order to set the plywood products in the sandiala industries in the Hardoi

Global Plywood Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Thickness, Grade, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Thickness:

< 8mm Plywood

8mm 18mm Plywood

> 18mm Plywood

By Grade:

MR Grade Plywood

BWR Grade Plywood

Fire Resistant Grade Plywood

BWP Grade Plywood

Structural Grade Plywood

By Application:

Structural

Non-Structural

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

