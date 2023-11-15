Waterproof Tapes Market Size, Share, Emerging Trend, Global Overview, Key Players Review Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Waterproof Tapes Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Waterproof Tapes Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Waterproofing tapes are a complementary waterproofing material that helps in boosting the structural strength of buildings. Waterproofing tapes are manufactured from the usage of bitumen or butyl which offers waterproofing properties due to the chemicals in their structure.

The surging demand from electrical & electronics, thriving growth of the building & construction industries, and increasing sales through e-commerce platforms gaining rapid momentum are prominent factors that are driving the market demand across the globe.

According to a Statista analysis, investment in the construction industry is increasing annually; in 2017, global construction spending was USD 10.9 trillion, and by 2030, it is projected to reach USD 12.5 trillion. Therefore, the growth of the construction industry is propelling the demand for Waterproof Tapes, which, in turn, propels the market growth. Additionally, the growth of the healthcare industry in emerging economies as well as a strategic partnership and inorganic approach by the leading market players are offering lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, low product differentiation and fluctuations in raw material prices stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Waterproof Tapes Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the surging demand for waterproof tapes and the presence of leading market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising inclination disposable income, as well as the growth of the emerging economies.

Major market players included in this report are:

3M

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa SE

Johnson & Johnson

Henkel AG & CO. KGAA

Medline Industries, Lp

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Scapa Group Plc

Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, tesa, the international manufacturer of innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive system solutions, is launching an assortment of flame-retardant adhesive tapes. The new tape tesa flameXtinct, which is already used successfully in the construction industry, is now also employed in the transport industry and in passenger transport. The special features: In the event of a fire, these new adhesive tapes self-extinguish after a short time, and they are completely halogen-free.

Global Waterproof Tapes Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Resin Type, Substrate Type, End-Use Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin Type:

Acrylic

Butyl

Silicone

Others

By Substrate Type:

Plastic

Metal

Rubber

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Building & Construction

Healthcare

Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

