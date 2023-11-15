Paper And Board Technologies Market Latest Trends And Future Growth Analysis By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Paper and Board Technologies Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Paper and Board Technologies Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Paper and Board Technologies refers to the machinery, products, services, and technologies used across the paper and board packaging market. It offers eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging including carton boards, wrapping paper, container boards, etc. The Paper and Board Technologies market is expanding because of factors such as the growth of the packaging industry and rising demand for lightweight packaging boards.

According to Statista in 2022, paperboard accounted for approximately 33 % of packaging material consumption across the globe. Whereas other substitutes such as plastics, rigid plastics, metals, glass, and other packaging material shares around 25.5%, 18.7%, 12.1%, 5.8%, and 4.7%.

Whereas rising growing consumer awareness towards sustainable packaging material and growing digitalization of the industry create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the high cost of the solutions hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Paper and Board Technologies Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing penetration of packaging machinery, rising government regulations towards sustainable development, and growing digitalization and automation by the packaging industry. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing consumption of goods, increasing penetration of market players ,and rising consumer awareness towards eco-friendly packaging

Major market players included in this report are:

Valmet Oyj

Siemens AG

Andritz AG

Flint Group

Covestro AG

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd

Stora Enso Oyj

International Paper

BW Papersystems

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Sun Paper was assisted by ABB Ltd in the establishment of a pulp mill in the new Beihai, China. ABB installed three ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control systems (DCS), two mechanical pulp drive systems, four refiner motors, auxiliary high-voltage cabinets, and more than 30 high and low-voltage motors.

In January 2022, BW Paper systems has announced the completion of a contract with Cazzago San Martino, Brescia-based New Packing System srl. The agreement calls for the supply of a four-color 16.28 ServoPro rotary die-cutter. This machine will be installed in August 2023, joining existing converting machines supplied by BW Paper systems.

Global Paper and Board Technologies Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Containerboard,

Carton board,

Wrapping Paper,

Tissue

By Application:

Production Lines and Machine Sections,

Automation,

Printing,

Services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

