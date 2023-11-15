Flame Retardants Market Research, Agency, Business Opportunities By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Flame Retardants Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Flame Retardants Market is valued at approximately USD 8.06 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period 2022-2029 . Flame retardants are chemical compounds that are added to flammable materials such as plastics, textiles, and coatings to prevent a fire from starting or to slow down its growth. They are different substances having a variety of molecular structures, as well as different chemical and physical properties. These substances are either included in the products as an additive or introduced as a copolymer during the polymerization process. Products including foams, computers, mattresses, electric lines, insulation materials, and vehicle parts all include these chemicals. The major factor driving the market growth is the increase in regulations relating to fire and safety. The prevention of fire and explosion-related accidents at workplaces, industries, and public spaces is a primary concern for the governments of various countries. To promote the use of these retardants, has resulted in the implementation of strict regulations and laws for the industries. Also, another factor driving the market growth is growing demand in building and construction sector that create lucrative demand for the market during the forecast period.

According to Statista, the growth rate of construction industry across India was 5.65 percent from fiscal year 2015 to 2020, up from about 2.95% from fiscal year 2010 to fiscal year 2015. Also, escalating demand from the electronics sector would create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the environmental & health issues associated with the use of flame retardants stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Flame Retardants Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for electrical components in various applications, such as wiring, power cables, and connectors and rising demand in building, transportation, and electronic devices. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for flame retardants in building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, and textiles industries.

Major market players included in this report are:

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

DOW

Eastman Chemical Company

Hangzhou Lingrui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hongbaoli Group Co. Ltd.

Huntsman International Llc

Lanxess

Muby Chemicals

Sasol

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2021, Liquid Masteret, a new phosphorous flame retardant, was launched by Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. The company introduced its concentrated combinations of micro-encapsulated and stabilised red phosphorus (RP). The product is used in the automotive, electrical & electronics, and construction industries, especially when halogen is not recommended due to the highly toxic smoke it generates in the case of a fire.

In 2021, Clariant AG started the construction of a flame-retardant manufacturing plant at its site location in Daya Bay, Huizhou, Guangdong Province, China.

Global Flame Retardants Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2018, 2019, 2020

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, End-User Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Alumina Trihydrate

Brominated Flame Retardants

Antimony Trioxide

Phosphorous Flame Retardants

Others

By Application:

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Epoxy Resins

PVC

Rubber

Polyolefins

Others

By End-User Industry:

Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

