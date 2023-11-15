Opaque Polymers Market Will Be Generated Massive Revenue By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Opaque Polymers Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Opaque Polymers Market is valued at approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Opaque Polymers can be defined as non-film-forming synthetic pigments that are engineered to offer dry hiding (hiding power of a coating of paint after it has completely dried) in water-based coatings. These polymers are used to enhance performance of both interior and exterior paints. Opaque polymers efficiently scatter visible light and provide excellent whiteness, brightness, and opacity when integrated into a coating. The growing expansion of paints & coatings sector worldwide and increasing use of personal care products as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The growing expansion of paints & coatings industry coupled with increasing demand for personal care products is contributing to the growth of the Global Opaque Polymers Market. For instance, according to Statista in 2020, the paints and coatings industry worldwide was valued at USD 107.57 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 207.72 billion by 2028. The rapid expansion of paints & costing industry is mainly attributed due to commencement of new construction projects worldwide. Moreover, in 2020 globally Asia-Pacific was estimated as the largest paints and coatings market, and the market value in the region would be more than double by 2028. Also, increasing adoption of architectural paints and growing number of commercial construction activities in developing regions would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the volatile cost of raw materials and availability of substitute products impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Opaque Polymers Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of global market share owing to increasing demand for opaque polymers in the USA & Canada as well as presence of leading market players such as Dow Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, and Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc. among others. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of construction sector and increasing demand for personal care products in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Arkema S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Cray Valley

Croda International plc

En- Tech Polymer Co Ltd

Esaar International

Junneng Chemicals

Hankuck Latices Co. Ltd

Organik Kimya

Paras Enterprises

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2022, ZUG, Switzerland Holcim completed the acquisition of the Polymers Sealants North America division of Illinois Tool Works. PSNA is a leading manufacturer of coatings, adhesives & Sealant solutions and the company has manufacturing plants in California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia and Massachusetts.

Global Opaque Polymers Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Paints and Coatings

Personal Care

Detergents

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

