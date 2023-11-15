Ceramics Market Key Reasons Behind Higher Demand And Sales, New Business Opportunities To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Ceramics Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Ceramics Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Ceramics is a solid substance made of inorganic chemicals that are bound together by covalent, ionic, metallic, and nonmetallic bonds. Due to its characteristics, including chemical inertness, high melting points, hardness, and low electrical and thermal conductivity, the material is now used in a wider range of applications. The major driving factors for the market are rising healthcare investment and growing demand from the building and construction industry. Moreover, increasing investment in research and development activities is creating a lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period.

Syqe Medical began using XJet in November 2020 to create high-precision, heat-resistant ceramic components for the medical sector. The Carmel 1400 additive manufacturing system from XJet is used by Syqe Medical to create ceramic components utilising inkjet printing and NPJ Technology. Along with this, however, the high cost of Ceramics stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ceramics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the marketin terms of revenue, owing to expanding infrastructural construction in the area. The expansion of the regional market is also fueled by the availability of raw materials for product manufacture in the area. Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGRduring the forecast period, owing to factors such as the thriving electronics sector in the area is predicted to enhance demand for electro-ceramic. Due to the exceptional quality of their products, tiles and cookware are now being exported more often, which is also boosting the market in Europe.

Major market players included in this report are:

3M

AGC Ceramics Co., Ltd.

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Kyocera Corporation

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Momentive

Morgan Advanced Materials

RAK Ceramics

Saint-Gobain

Unifrax

Recent Developments in the Market:

A new 3D printing technique called ROCAR 3D was created by CeramTec in February 2021 to create construction pieces consisting of technical ceramic materials. This 3D printing method is quick and economical.

Kyocera announced in May 2019 that it has acquired Friatec GmbHs advanced ceramics business activities. With this transaction, the company has gained access to the fine ceramic production market, positioned Kyocera to satisfy the expanding demand for high-quality components used in industrial machinery.

Global Ceramics Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, End-use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Traditional

Advanced

By Application:

Sanitary Ware

Abrasives

Bricks & Pipes

Tiles

Pottery

Others

By End-use:

Building & Construction

Industrial

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

