Soundproof Curtains Market 2032 Growth Trends, Share - Global Analysis And Forecasts

Global Soundproof Curtains Market is valued at approximately USD 2216.74 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.70% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Soundproof Curtains are a treatment to reduce noise. These curtains are made with soundproof materials that are vertically along walls, windows, movie halls and many more so that it reduces the noise completely. Soundproof curtains are used for industrial as well as commercials. The Soundproof Curtains market is expanding because of factors such as increasing industrial automation and increasing awareness of health issues. However, the increasing industrial automation is due to an increase in the demand for the soundproof curtains market across the world. Another factor is increasing awareness of health issues caused by noise pollution. Many people are afflicted by noise pollution, so soundproof curtains are used to protect peoples health is boosting the market growth.

According to Statista, the market size of automation industries in the year 2022 is USD 207 billion and the expected market size of automation industries in the year 2023 is USD 224 billion. Another key factor driving this is increasing awareness of health issues. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the health sector market of India in the year 2016 is USD 110 billion and the health sector market of India in the year 2022 is USD 372 billion. And according to the OECD Stats, the health status of the US in the year 2019 is USD 5.1 and the health status of the US in the year 2020 is USD 5.7. The opportunity for Soundproof Curtains is increasing global noise pollution due to an increase in the market demand over the forecast period. Increasing noise pollution due to the need for soundproof curtains would boost the market demand. However, rising demand for audio panels and other soundproof products stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Soundproof Curtains Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of high noise pollution due to increased demand for soundproof curtains worldwide. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising disposable income, and rising foreign investment would create lucrative growth prospects for the Soundproof Curtains market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Lantal Textiles AG

Kinetics Noise Control, Inc.

AmCraft Manufacturing Inc.

Great Lakes Textiles Inc.

Flexshield Group Pty Ltd

Haining Duletai New Material Co. Ltd

Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.

HOFA-Akustik

Zak Acoustics Pvt. Ltd

Sound Control Services Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

On August 27, 2019, Sound Seal, announced the acquisition of Acoustical & Tackable Surfaces, Inc. (ATS). ATS is a recognised manufacturer and installer of acoustical wall and ceiling panels. To aid in the companys quick expansion, Sound Seal will offer shrewd marketing and business solutions. This acquisition demonstrates Sound Seals dedication to enhancing its standing in the noise control sector as a whole.

Global Soundproof Curtains Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Material, End-use Sector, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Sound-insulating

Sound-reducing

Sound-blocking

By Material:

Glass Wool

Rock Wool

Plastics Foam

Natural Fabrics

By End-Use Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

