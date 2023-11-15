Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market To Witness Great Growth In Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Automotive Engine Oil Coller are crucial engine accessories that aid in the cooling of the engine oil during the combustion process. In contrast to the natural cooling process through ambient air, the engine oil temperature is often reduced by 30 degrees when it is cooled by car engine oil coolers through a network of tubing. Oil-to-water and oil-to-air automotive engine oil coolers are the two main categories. The Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Material market is expanding because of factors such as the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and rising Automotive Industry, rising demand for open mold applications in developing countries.

As per Statista, in year 2020 the commercial vehicles production stood at 21.8 million unites which increased to 23.24 million units in year 2021. Also, from the same source it has been found that, in year 2020, the worldwide motor vehicle sales stood at 78.77 million units which increased to 82.68 million units in year 2021. As a result, with the rising automotive production and sales is resulting in rising demand for automotive engine oil. Furthermore, rising adoption of autonomous and technological advancements is creating lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the high replacement and repair cost of an engine oil cooler stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to contribute most significantly to market growth. One of the main factors driving the products growth during the predicted period is the regions growing consumer awareness of it. Comparatively to other regions of the world, this region is likewise seeing an increase in the production of automobiles.

Major market players included in this report are:

AKG Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

Dana Inc

Fluidyne Control Systems

Mahle GmbH

Modine Manufacturing Co.

PWR Holdings Ltd

Setrab AB

Standard Motor Products Inc.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

TitanX Holding AB

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2021, Castrol announced the launches of new e-thermal fluid which is being used for direct cooling of EV batteries. The brand-new Castrol ON e-thermal fluid is a ground-breaking dielectric fluid designed especially for direct cooling, in which the fluid flows inside the module and encounters individual battery cells.

In January 2022, Valvoline Cummins, introduced the glycol-based full-antifreeze coolant for cars and commercial vehicles, Valvoline Advanced Coolant. This new coolant protects against overheating and freezing weather to keep your engine from shutting down, and it is backwards compatible with all cooling systems employing OAT coolants.

Global Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Glass End Use offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Commercial vehicles

Passenger cars

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

