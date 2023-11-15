Bundling Film Market Projected To Witness Vigorous Expansion By 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Bundling Film Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Bundling Film Market is valued approximately at USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Bundling Film refers to the films that are used for wrapping multipacks for shipping. It is a cost-effective substitute for boxes and bags. It protects the packaged material from external impact such as edges, cuts, tampering during transportation and shipping, etc. The Bundling Film market is expanding because of factors such as rising growth across the e-commerce sector and growing packaging industry

According to UNCTAD in 2021, the global e-commerce market has jumped to around USD 26.7 trillion in 2019 with an increase of around 4% from 2018 due to rising online sales. The Republic of Korea is the dominant region with a share of around 25.9% in 2020. Also, the percentage of retail sales or online shares of the e-commerce industry across Australia, Canada, China, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States is around 9.4%, 6.2%, 24.9%,11.7%, 23.3%, and 14%. Whereas, rising demand and adoption by end-user industries and growing R&D activities by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, higher initial costs hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bundling Film Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the market with highest revenue, owing to the rising growth of the e-commerce sector, rising food and beverage industry and strategic activities by market players across the region. Whereas, North America is deemed as the fastest growing region in terms of highest CAGR owing to the factors such as increasing demand and adoption by end -user industries, penetration of market players etc.

Major market players included in this report are:

Berry Plastics,

Amcor Limited,

Mondi Group,

Professional Packaging Systems, Inc.,

Global-Pak,

Plastipak Group,

Halsted,

Intertape Polymer Group,

J&HM Dickson,

Jumbo Bag,

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2022 Berry Global a provider of engineered and packaging products and an industrial mineral chemistry company Pylote partnered on antimicrobial packaging solutions. With this partnership, the companies will provide cleaner, safer, and more sustainable packaging solutions for patients and consumers

In August 2022, Texwrap Kayat and Bartelt introduced the Kayat SRX Series single roll bundling system at PACK XPO international, Booth N-5346, Both companies are part of the ProMach Family of brands. This will offer various engineering upgrades for customers for single roll bundler platform which will help to handle variety of packaged food and beverages product

Global Bundling Film Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Material, Packaging, Product, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Polyethylene (PE),

Polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC),

Polypropylene (PP), `

Polyvinylchloride (PVC),

Polyester (PET),

Polyamide (PA)

By Packaging:

Flexible Packaging,

Semi-Rigid Packaging

By Product:

Bundling Stretch Film,

Hybrid Bundling Stretch Film,

Extended Core Bundling Stretch Film,

Pre-Stretched Bundling Stretch Film

By Application:

Food,

Pharmaceuticals,

Personal Care & Cosmetic Products,

Industrial Goods,

Commercial Goods,

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

