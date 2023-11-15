PET Bottles Market 2023 Application, Regulations And Company Profiles, Trends And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " PET Bottles Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global PET Bottles Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. PET refers to polyethylene terephthalate, a thermoplastic polymer resin from the polyesters that are commonly used to make plastic bottles. PET bottles are more durable, transparent, lightweight, non-reactive, inexpensive, and thermally stable than PP, HDPE, and PVC bottles. Additionally, the materials can be recycled many times, which lowers the cost of production. The key factors driving the market growth is rising demand from the bottled-water industry, growing adoption of lightweight packaging, and increasing demand for flexible packaging solutions. Thus, propelling the lucrative demand for the PET bottles market during the forecast period.

PET bottles are widely used for packaging bottled water. The growth of PET bottles in the Beverage industry is expected to experience growth with the growing demands for bottled water and non-alcoholic beverages. The demand for bottled water is attributed to three factors: customers propensity to demand high-quality drinking water specifically; their concern of acquiring the disease after drinking contaminated tap water; and the portability and convenience offered by the bottled water. According to International Bottled Water Association, in 2020, Americans consumed 15 billion gallons of bottled water, an increase of 4.2% from 2019. (Compared to a 3.7 per cent increase the previous year). Accordingly, each American consumed 45.2 gallons of bottled water on average in 2020, an increase of 3.5 per cent from the previous year. As a result, the rising consumption of bottled water creates lucrative demand for the market. Also, rising disposable income and westernization would anticipated to propel the lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period. However, the strict government laws concerning the usage of plastics stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global PET Bottles Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the growing demand in the beverages industry, rising urbanization and increasing disposable income in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as changing lifestyle of the people and increasing demand for high-quality packaged products in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Insulin market across North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amcor plc

Berry Global, Inc

Alpha Packaging, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Graham Packaging Company

Plastic Bottle Corporation

MCorp Technologies Inc

Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises Co., Ltd.

Esterform Ltd

Retal Industries Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2020, Amcor introduced its latest designs of PET bottles at the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium. Along with the unique designs, the company announced a partnership with British start-up Garcon Wines to bring their unique and environmentally friendly flat wine bottles to the American market.

In 2019, Berry Global announced the acquisition of RPC Group PLC, at the price of USD 6.5 billion. In both the packaging and non-packaging sectors, RPC Group is a leading developer and engineer of plastic products on a global level.

Global PET Bottles Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: End-user, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-user:

Beverages

Food

Personal Care

Household Care

Pharmaceuticals

Other End-user Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

