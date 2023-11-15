Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Business Strategies, Overview, Growth Factors, Industry Share, Size To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Vacuum Skin Packaging Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 25.73 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Vacuum skin packaging is basically referred to as the process of removing the air from any package before any specified product is expected to be sealed either manually or automatically. Vacuum skin packaging is usually used for perishable products, primarily for fish & meat. Vacuum skin packaging aids in enhancing the shelf life of particular products. Vacuum skin packaging decreases the need for preservation and further offers clear packaging that emphasizes the product. The key factors driving the market growth are rising need for safe and hygienic packaging methods, rapid economic growth of countries and rising consumption of meat and poultry products.

According to Statista, in 2015, the consumption of poultry meat in India was 3,283.7 thousand metric tons, and the number reached 4,107 thousand metric tons in 2021. As a result, rise in poultry meat consumption would create a lucrative demand for the market. Also, growing government policies regarding food safety would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing population, increasing demand for packaged food products, and growing industrialization in developing economies are anticipated to propel the market in the region. North America is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing demand for packaged food products and rising consumption of meat and poultry products that would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market across the North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

DuPont (US)

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Sealed Air (US)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

LINPAC Packaging Limited (UK)

Bemis Company Inc. (US)

G. Mondini SA (Italy)

Green Packaging Material (Jiangyin) Co., Ltd. (China)

Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd. (Israel)

Quinn Packaging Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2020, German-based Sudpack launched a brand-new skin vacuum concept. For its usage in new products, this recyclable material is being certified. In addition, this product is the subject of more research because of its unique qualities. Additionally, Grade A products are now in higher demand across a variety of industries.

Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, Material Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Vacuum bag

Vacuum trays

By Material Type:

Plastic

Glass

By Application:

Fresh Meat

Seafood

Poultry

Smoked & processed meat

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

