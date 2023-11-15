Recyclable Packaging Market Size, Status And Outlook 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Recyclable Packaging Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Recyclable Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 33.12 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Recyclable packaging produces long-lasting materials. It is developed to be long-lasting and effective. A recyclable package or container can be reused without losing its protective qualities. In recyclable packaging, materials like plastic, wood, polypropylene sheets, and steel are commonly used. In addition to increasing a products shelf life, recyclable packaging also helps to decrease environmental harm, which is particularly clear when non-biodegradable plastics are used in packaging. Although recyclable packaging is used in almost every industry, it is most frequently found in the food and beverage, wholesale, FMCG, healthcare, and retail trade industries. The key factor driving the market growth is rising stringent regulations for adopting recycling packaging materials that create lucrative demand for the market. Also, another factor driving the market growth is rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions which is propelling the market growth of recyclable packaging market during forecast period.

According to the recent 2021 Global Buying Green Report, more than half of respondents (54%) consider sustainable packaging when choosing a product, and younger consumers (aged 44 and under) are the ones who are driving this trend. Compared to 70% of customers overall, 83% of people in that age group say they are willing to pay more for products that have been packaged sustainably. As a result, rising demand for sustainable packaging will influence the demand for Recyclable Packaging. Also, rising awareness about eco-friendly packaging solutions would create lucrative opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the less durable and lightweight nature of reusable packaging stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Recyclable Packaging Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions and growing awareness regarding eco-friendly packaging solutions in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising R&D investments for product development and innovation of packaging materials and stringent government regulations regarding eco-friendly packaging solutions which would create lucrative growth prospects for the Recyclable Packaging market across North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amcor

Tetra Laval

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corporation

Elopak AS

Emerald Packaging

PlastiPak Holdings Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Uflex Limited

WestRock Company

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2022, Marks & Spencer (M&S) announced the launch of a new eco-friendly, recyclable packaging for the British collection of vine tomatoes to provide sustainable packaging solutions for its grocery products.

In 2021, TerraCycle announced the launch of an e-commerce marketplace selling food, household essentials, and beauty products all in recyclable packaging.

Global Recyclable Packaging Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Material Type, Packaging Type, End-Use Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Glass

Paper

Plastic

Tinplate

Wood

Aluminum

Biodegradable Plastic

Recycled Papers

By Packaging Type:

Paper & Cardboard

Void Fill Packing

Bubble Wrap

Pouches & Envelopes

By End-Use Industry:

Healthcare Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

