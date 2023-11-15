Ferric Chloride Market Trends Analysis, Leading Players Opportunities And Industry Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Ferric Chloride Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Ferric Chloride Market is valued at approximately USD $$million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Ferric chloride iron (3+) chloride (FeCl3) is an orange to brown-black solid that is highly adapted to remove impurities in water and for wastewater treatment. It is non-combustible, sequesters odors, and is slightly soluble in water. The rising focus on wastewater treatment, surging demand for electronic devices, coupled with increasing government support are prominent factors that are fostering market demand across the globe.

According to Statista, the global market for water and wastewater treatment was worth around USD 281.75 billion in 2021, which is anticipated to increase and possibly reach USD 489.07 billion by 2029. Therefore, the development of the water and wastewater treatment industry is fueling the demand for ferric chloride, which, in turn, fosters market growth. Moreover, significant advancements in technology by industrial players, as well as a rise in awareness about the need for clean drinking water stipulate various market opportunities in the foreseen years. However, stringent regulations on the production and corrosive and acidic nature of ferric chloride are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ferric Chloride Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growth of the water treatment industries, along with the high demand for electronic devices. Whereas, North America is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in the application of the product in pharmaceuticals and the rising need for clean drinking water are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Kemira

Tessenderlo Group

Chemifloc LTD

Sidra Wassercheime GmbH

Sukha Chemical Industries

BorsodChem

PVS Chemicals

BASF SE

Seqens Group

Feralco AB

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, Chimcomplex Borzesti announced the launch of its first issuance of international bonds and intends to invest a capital increase of USD 218.51 million, after being listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Also, the company initiates a strategic plan of Chimcomplex to offer a total investment of USD 2.43 billion in the chemical industry.

Global Ferric Chloride Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Grade, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

Anhydrous

Ferric Chloride Hexahydrate Lumps

Ferric Chloride Liquid

By Application:

Wastewater Treatment

Potable Water Treatment

Metal Surface Treatment

Electronic Etchants

Reagents

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

