Food Grade Carbon Dioxide Market Overview, Growth Factors And Competitive Players Till 2032

Global Food Grade Carbon Dioxide Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Food grade carbon dioxide is a compound that is used to preserve food and is non-toxic, non-flammable and non-pyrophoric, along with being safe to handle and easily disposed of. The market demand is majorly driven by the factors such as rising consumption of food-grade CO2 for carbonation in carbonated beverage plants, coupled with the increasing demand from the food export industry.

The growing demand from packaging and frozen food is likely to show a huge impact on the market demand owing to it being highly adopted for preserving, packaging, and maintaining the freshness of frozen products. According to Statista, the value of the worldwide frozen food market was assessed to stand around USD 272.11 billion in 2019, which is likely to increase and reach USD 366.3 billion by the year 2026. Therefore, the rising prominence of carbon dioxide in the packaging of frozen products is propelling market growth in the near future.

Moreover, the development of emerging countries, as well as rising number of initiatives by the key market players are creating lucrative opportunities in the forthcoming years. However, growing number of regulations against carbonated beverages and problems associated with the safe and proper handling of food-grade carbon dioxide are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Food Grade Carbon Dioxide Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of highly organized infrastructure and growing demand for food-grade carbon dioxide. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as development of the carbonation industry with various bottling companies, as well as increasing requirements from the meat processing industry are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Coregas

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

IFB Agro Industries Limited

Linde plc

Messer

Sicgil India Limited

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

WKS Industrial Gas Pte Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2022, PepsiCo. successfully completed the establishment of its largest bottling plant that is located in Bihar, India. The new plant was constructed with the objective of producing 16.22 million cases of carbonated soft drinks per year.

In March 2021, Guanggang Gas announced that the company acquired Linde Wuhu Carbon Dioxide Company that included east Chinas largest carbon dioxide plant, with a production of food and industrial-grade carbon dioxide with a capacity of 100,000 tons per year.

Global Food Grade Carbon Dioxide Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Sources, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sources:

Dairy and frozen products

Beverages

Meat

Poultry

Others

By Application:

Freezing & Chilling

Packaging

Carbonation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

