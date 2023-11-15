Freezer Bags Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Freezer Bags Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Freezer Bags Market is valued at approximately USD 4462.62 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Freezer bags are specially designed sealed plastic bags to preserve, protect and prolong the freshness of the product in a freezer. This product protects food from oxidation and freezer burn, which is a versatile and cheap container for packaging. The growing popularity of ready-to-eat food, rising consumer preference for efficient storage, and food packaging solutions, coupled with the changing lifestyle are the primary factors that are fostering the market demand across the globe.

The surging demand for processed foods is acting as a catalyzing factor, which is driving the market demand. The National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency estimates that FDI inflows in Indias food processing sector are increasing by USD 393.41 million and reach around USD 10.88 billion in 2021. Also, it is anticipated that the Indian food processing industry likely to worth around USD 470 billion by 2025. Therefore, the rising consumption of processed foods to store them with less risk of contamination is reinforcing the demand of the freezer bags in the global market. Moreover, the rising application in the healthcare sector, as well as increasing R&D spending to develop better quality freezer bags are augmenting the market growth in the forthcoming years. However, the implementation of stringent regulations and policy measures and limitations on the application of plastics are stifling market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Freezer Bags Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of a large consumer base, the development of emerging economies, and the presence of leading market players. Whereas, Europe is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing focus on the development of renewable sources, the increasing number of government initiatives, as well as rising trend of manufacturing bioplastics for the production of freezer bags, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thantawan Industry Plc.

CeDo Ltd.

Plastic Slovakia s.r.o.

GELU- PLAST packaging films GmbH & pac Unterrainer GmbH

DUO-Pack Co. Ltd.

Comcoplast Comco Commercial Cooperation GmbH

Cofresco Frischhalteprodukte GmbH & Co. KG

Forum-Plast GmbH

Kerler GmbH

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2021, Tyson Foods, Inc. declared the introduction of its air-fried chicken bites that are 75% less fat and have 35% fewer calories. The innovation supports the company to strengthen its packaged food product portfolio across the U.S market.

In 2020, unveils the launch of the companys ready-to-eat meals under its healthy food delivery vertical- .

Global Freezer Bags Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, Material, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Flat Freezer Bag

Satchel Freezer Bag

Block Bottom Freezer Bag

By Material:

HDPE

MDPE

LDPE

By Application:

Freezer Bags for Food

Freezer Bags for Non-food Articles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

