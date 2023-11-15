Wallpaper Market Size 2023, Revenue, Demand, Opportunities, Future Investments And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Wallpaper Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Wallpaper Market is valued at approximately USD 1.67 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Wallpaper is a decorating material that is used to decorate the interior walls of domestic and public buildings in interior decoration facilities. It covers the interior walls of a home, offices, and other buildings and is available in various patterns, colors, and designs. Factors such as increasing technological advancements in printing techniques for wallpapers, coupled with the rapid rise of urbanization are primarily attributed to the global market growth.

As per the World Bank report, it was estimated that around 55 % of the population i.e. 4.2 billion inhabitants are living in urban areas during the year 2020. Also, it is expected that the urban population increases by 1.5 times to around 6 million by 2045. Accordingly, the increasing urbanization is prodigiously replacing rural cultures and propelling demand for luxurious and modern home decor products. Moreover, the increasing demand for stain-resistant and eco-friendly wallpapers, as well as growing investment in R&D activities are presenting various growth prospects in the forthcoming years. However, high costs related to the R&D activities are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Wallpaper Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising trend of home remodeling and home renovation, along with the high investment in printing techniques and technological advancements. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as rising disposable income, expansion in the construction sector, as well as growing urbanization are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sangetsu Corporation

York Wall Coverings Inc.

Brewster Wallpaper Corporation

F. Schumacher & Co.

AS Creation Tapeten AG

Osborne & Little

The Romo Group

Grandeco

4walls

Asian Paints

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2021, Asian Paints established its 18 new stores in the home decor segment, with the objective of strengthening its product portfolio, increase brand equity, and consumer outreach into the global market.

In May 2021, F. Schumacher & Co. (FSCO) declares the acquisition of Backdrop- a paint & design brand, which aims to represents FSCOs inaugural entry into the USD 30 billion annually architectural paint market and boost the companys stable global design brands.

Global Wallpaper Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, End Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Vinyl

Nonwoven

Paper

Fabric

Others

By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

