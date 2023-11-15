Decorative Concrete Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Decorative Concrete Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Decorative Concrete Market is valued at approximately USD 16.31 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.90% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Decorative concrete is a concrete which is used for construction and enhancement of appearance. It is mostly used on floors, walls, worktops and many more. From this, the structure looksgood and beautiful. The Decorative concrete market is expanding because of some factors such as rising the construction industry and growing disposable income. However, decorative concrete is used at the time of construction, when people make buildings and homes they want that it should be beautiful and looking impressive.. Furthermore, the rising disposable increases the market demand. It increases the purchasing power of people.

According to Statista, the market size of the construction industry in the year 2020 is USD 6.4 trillion and the market size of the construction industry in the year 2021 is USD 7.3 trillion. Therefore, the increasing construction industry is growing the market for decorative concrete across the world. Another important driving factor is growing disposable income. For instance, according to Statista, the disposable income in the year 2020 is USD 1567.8 billion and the disposable income in the year 2021 is USD 16018.8 billion.. The opportunity of decorative concrete market is rising the renovation activities due to increase the market growth over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Decorative concrete stifles market growth throughout the forec9.

The key regions considered for the Global Decorative Concrete Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of rising the tourism industry. North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising renovation activities and growing the construction industry. It increases the commercial projects and residential buildings would create lucrative opportunities in the North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sika AG

HeidelbergCement

Holcim Group

Boral Limited

Bomanite

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Inc.

Mcknight Custom Concrete, Inc.

Deco-Crete, LLC

Seacoast Concrete

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2020, Arkema Strengthens Bostik acquire the Ideal Work company which is dealing in especially in decorative floor solutions with the aim of growth plan with innovative technology with the complement Bostiks existing construction offerings.

In November 2020, Sika will expand its manufacturing capacity in the UAE with the commissioning of a new manufacturing facility in Dubai. It is invested in Dubai with the goal of increasing production flexibility and lowering inventories.

In December 2020, CEMEX launched Vertua with the low carbon ready-mix concrete in the United States the Vertua is sold in Bay Area, Central Valley, Los Angeles Sacramento and San Diego, California.

Global Decorative Concrete Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, End-Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Polished

Stained

Overlays

Stamped

Others

By Application:

Interiors Floors

Patio and Pool Decks

Sidewalks and Plazas

Driveways

Walls

By End-Use:

Infrastructure

Residential

Commercial Spaces

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

